Man, 92, denies rape and murder of woman in 1967

Ryland Headley is accused of killing Louisa Dunne, who was 75 when she was found dead inside her home

Claire Hayhurst
Monday 16 June 2025 07:51 EDT
An artist's impression of Ryland Headley
An artist's impression of Ryland Headley (PA Archive)

A 92-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of a woman who was found strangled in her home almost 58 years ago.

Ryland Headley, of Ipswich, Suffolk, will stand trial at Bristol Crown Court in a case expected to last up to three weeks.

He is accused of killing Louisa Dunne, who was 75 when she was found dead inside her home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28 1967.

The defendant, wearing a dark red jumper, appeared in the dock to deny the two charges against him.

Undated handout photo issued by Avon and Somerset Police of Louisa Dunne, taken about 1919
Undated handout photo issued by Avon and Somerset Police of Louisa Dunne, taken about 1919 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire)

Mr Justice Sweeting told members of the prospective jury panel: “This is a serious case.

“It involves an allegation of rape and an allegation of murder.

“It will last up to three weeks, that’s the best estimate of time.

“It is important that the jury decide the case simply on the evidence presented in court.”

Anna Vigars KC and Ramin Pakrooh are appearing for the prosecution during the case, while Jeremy Benson KC and Abigail Bright represent Headley.

The trial continues.

