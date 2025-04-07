Russell Brand fears US prosecution over sexual assault claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Russell Brand fears he could face a prosecution in the US over sexual assault allegations, as his legal team attempt to delay a civil lawsuit filed against him in New York.

Court documents show that the comedian’s lawyers raised concerns that the case could “overlap” with the UK’s criminal investigation, and that it could lead to either case being prejudiced.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police charged the 49-year-old with one count of rape, indecent assault and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault, following an investigation by The Times and Channel 4.

The charges relate to historical sex offences against four different women between 1999 and 2005, which are alleged to have occurred in Bournemouth and London.

The actor, who had previously worked as a BBC presenter, also faces a separate lawsuit in the US after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her while she worked as an extra on the set of the comedy film Arthur in 2010.

open image in gallery Brand has vehemently denied the allegations (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

She filed a civil claim against him, Warner Bros and other companies involved in the production in November 2023, claiming that he exposed his genitalia to her and followed her to a bathroom while intoxicated on set and assaulted her.

Brand has denied the allegations, describing them as “false and salacious”.

While the comedian is not facing criminal charges in the US, his lawyers argued in court documents that he had a “reasonable belief that criminal prosecution is possible in the United States”.

In one document dated 1 April, his legal team said: “The fact that Mr Brand is already facing a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom – coupled with highly publicised allegations that have been made … that Mr Brand committed similar sexual assaults in the United States – is more than sufficient to support a ‘reasonable belief’ that he could face prosecution here.”

open image in gallery He is accused of exposing his genitals and assaulting the woman on the set of the film Arthur in 2010 (Matt Crossick/PA) ( PA Archive )

They also stressed that the civil case should be delayed to safeguard his rights against self-incrimination, adding: “Mr Brand’s alleged assaults in the United Kingdom could potentially be admitted as evidence of other assaults in the United States if he were to be criminally charged here.”

While the request to delay the civil case has been rejected, he has been granted an extension until 30 October 2025 to submit his deposition.

In his initial response to the lawsuit, Brand denied the allegation and claimed to have been sober for “approximately eight years” at the time of the alleged incident.

Warner Bros, who have been accused of negligence, have also denied the allegations against them.

open image in gallery The comedian and actor has been charged with sexually abusing four different women ( AP )

After being charged by Scotland Yard following a year-and-a-half long investigation, Brand is expected to appear before Westminster magistrates’ court in the UK on 2 May.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

He has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 – both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.

In a video posted on X on April 4, the actor said he has “never engaged in non-consensual activity”.

“I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he said. “Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”