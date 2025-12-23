Russell Brand charged with further counts of rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian Russell Brand will face two further charges, one of rape and one of sexual assault, in relation to alleged offences against two women, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Crown Protection Service authorised further charges against the comedian following an investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives.

These new charges are in addition to the charges issued to Brand in April 2025 involving four women, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

