Woman charged with murder of four-year-old daughter in house fire

Lesma-Rose Wibier died in hospital following the blaze in Rusholme, Manchester, last year

Lesma-Rose died in a house fire last March
Lesma-Rose died in a house fire last March (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of her four-year-old daughter in a house fire.

Lesma-Rose Wibier died in hospital following the blaze in Rusholme, Manchester, on March 2 last year.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said Carrin Wibier, 45, of Gateshead Close, Manchester, had been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

She will appear in custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Lesma-Rose Wibier
Lesma-Rose Wibier (Greater Manchester Police)

Paying tribute after her death, the girl’s family said: “Lesma-Rose was the star of the family.

“Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.

“She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others.

“She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”

