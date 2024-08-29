Support truly

A wheelchair user stabbed to death in east London has been described as “cheerful and caring” as the Met Police arrested two men over the attack.

Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, died from a stab wound after being assaulted in Rushmore Road in Clapton on Wednesday afternoon.

Met Police were called before the man was treated by London Ambulance Service, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have since been arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, Mr Barnett’s sister, Simone Barnett, 45, from Hackney, has paid tribute to her borther, calling him “jolly, cheerful, caring” and “he never took nothing too seriously, he laughed everything off”.

He used to live in Clapton with his mother but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.

Met Police were called to the attack in Rushmore Road in Clapton on Wednesday afternoon ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Ms Barnett said: “He comes around here (Clapton) all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother.

“Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

His friends said he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

A woman who was also at the cordon and who did not want to be named, said: “He was always funny, making jokes, friendly with everybody, always had a smile on his face, and always pleasant.

“There’s not a bad thing I could say about him. I know him from long time, he’s a nice guy, very nice guy, always see him, he’s always pleasant.

A forensic officer on Overbury Street near the scene in Rushmore Road in Clapton ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

“You never expect (an incident like this) at all, to be honest, but to him, least of all – he’s just nice, always, always a pleasure to see him, he’s upbeat.”

A man who knew Mr Barnett, but also did not want to be identified, said he was “a young guy, good spirit, no enemies, no guns, no crime, no gangs”.

A black and grey electric wheelchair could be seen standing behind the cordon close to a forensics tent at the scene late on Wednesday evening.

The wheelchair and tent are on Overbury Street overlooked by a housing estate, with the cordon stretching on to Rushmore Road.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

“If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forwards and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”