Police hunt vandals after more than 40 cars wrecked in overnight spree

Police are searching for vandals who damaged dozens of cars in a market town in Warwickshire in a two-hour destructive spree.

A total of 41 cars were targeted with the vehicles spray-painted with green paint and having their windows smashed.

It happened in the Overslade area of Rugby between midnight and 2am on Sunday morning. The cars were parked in Saunton Road, Westbourne Grove and Wentworth Road,

The vandalism has caused anguish in the quiet residential area, Warwickshire Police said. On one car, the words “We R Here” was spray-painted, on another it said “Help”.

The force has issued a CCTV picture showing two people they would like to speak to in relation to the damage.

One is wearing an Off-White brand top, detectives believe.

Chief Inspector Angus Eagles said: “This incident has understandably caused a lot of anguish in the local community, and we have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“One of the people we would like to speak to was wearing a distinctive top which we believe to be the Off White brand. We’re hoping someone can help us identify the owner. Our CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

“We're continuing our enquiries and appeal for anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information that leads to person being arrested and charged. It can be contacted on 0800 555 111.