Man and woman charged with murder after baby dies in cardiac arrest

Two people have been charged after a one-year-old baby died in hospital.

The baby was rushed to hospital after being found in cardiac arrest at a home in New Bilton in Rugby, Warwickshire, at 4.37am on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Rugby have both been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The man has also been charged with possession of indecent images.

The police didn’t name the pair who will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 10 January).

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “At 4.37am on Tuesday (7 January) we received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.

“The baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 39 of 7 January 2025.