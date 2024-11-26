Rioter who lit fire in hotel car park during mob violence jailed for six years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A rioter who set fire to a generator as a mob besieged a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for six years.

Scott Greenwood, 34, was filmed throwing wood on the fire during the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described how Greenwood was part of a group that set fire to items around a disused generator and then fed the blaze with fencing smashed down from nearby gardens.

I'm entirely satisfied you went to the area of the hotel with a view to participating in racist mob violence. Judge Jeremy Richardson KC

Judge Richardson said the fire was not as serious as another blaze started earlier that afternoon outside the fire door of the hotel, but the “vigorous” blaze still posed a serious danger to police and to residents in the houses behind the generator.

The court heard that Greenwood was later spotted at the forefront of a mob taunting a line of riot police and stoked a grass fire which had been lit to create a smoke hazard for the officers.

The judge heard that the defendant was easily identified when he took off his shirt and tied it round his face and also because of a distinctive St George’s flag bucket hat he was wearing.

Judge Richardson said the hat gave the lie to the defendant’s claims that he had no racist intent when he attended the disorder at the hotel.

He told Greenwood: “I’m entirely satisfied you went to the area of the hotel with a view to participating in racist mob violence.

“You took a hat and wore that hat which undoubtedly had racist connotations.”

The judge added: “From first to last, the venom of racism infected the entirety of what occurred.

“It’s a very sad state of affairs that that flag, and on occasions the Union flag, has been appropriated by racists such as you.

“Immigration is a legitimate matter for public and political debate. Public protest is a legitimate form of public expression.

“We live in a democratic country where public debate and freedom of expression are entirely acceptable.

“What took place in Rotherham that day had nothing whatsoever to do with legitimate public protest. It was a desire to perpetrate mob rule.”

Judge Richardson ruled that Greenwood, who has had 44 previous court appearances covering 103 separate offences, is “dangerous” and would therefore be subject to an extended sentence.

He said this meant a six-year prison term followed by an extended licence period of three years.

Greenwood, of Tingle Bridge Lane, Hemingfield, South Yorkshire, admitted violent disorder and arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at a previous hearing.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock as he was sentenced flanked by a security guard.

Judge Richardson told him: “You are a dangerous offender. History could repeat itself.”

Greenwood is the latest of more than 70 men who have been jailed after the rioting at the hotel.

The court heard that the 240 residents were trapped on the upper floors of the building as rioters broke in and started a fire in a bin at one of the exits, filling the hotel with smoke.

Staff have described how they barricaded themselves into a safe room, fearing they would die.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the disorder, the court heard.