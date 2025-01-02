Stormzy banned from driving for nine months after using mobile phone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months after an undercover police officer caught him using a phone behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce in west London.

The rapper, named Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 31, pleaded guilty via a letter to driving the Rolls-Royce Wraith while using his device on Addison Road, west Kensington, shortly after 3.30pm on March 7 2024.

The undercover officer knocked on his “tinted” passenger window and said “get rid of your tints and get off your phone”, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Previously, Owuo admitted driving a Lamborghini Urus which had front windows illegally tinted to only 4% light transmission, violating the 70% requirement.

The vehicle’s use was dangerous and put “vulnerable road users at risk”, prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday.

Owuo was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, at about 12.45pm on October 17 2023, having previously been warned about the windows.

Before Thursday’s hearing he had six points on his licence.

District judge Andrew Sweet banned the rapper, who was not present in court, from driving for nine months and fined him £2,010.

He said Owuo’s driving record is “not good” and criticised his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions.

Peter Csemiczky, defending, said Owuo accepts responsibility and apologises.

He added that the rapper has removed the tints.