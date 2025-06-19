For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 66-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the death of a film director police had linked to a missing Rolex watch.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday over the death of Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg.

Ms Abbott, 69, was found wrapped in a blanket on her bed with tape over her mouth by her concerned niece at her north London home on 13 June.

She was last seen walking her pet corgi in Camden, north London, on 10 June, with a post-mortem examination giving her cause of death as sharp force trauma.

An ambulance crew was called to her home in Mornington Place, Camden, at around 6pm on 13 June and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her pet Corgi had been shut in the bathroom for three days but survived.

open image in gallery The diamond diamond encrusted Rolex owned by 69-year-old Jennifer Abbott (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

Photographs from her social media show her posing with a range of different celebrities, including socialite Paris Hilton and actress Kate Hudson.

Originally from Arizona, she had studied Arts and Sciences at Merton Technical College in southwest London before moving to Los Angeles to become a film producer.

Her LinkedIn states she was the chief executive of Atlantis Rising Productions, and has also authored several novels.

A woman living nearby described Ms Abbott as “a woman of taste”, while William Currie, 63, a hairdresser, said: “I just used to see her walking around with her little corgi.

open image in gallery Ms Abbott's niece is thought to have found her aunt's body at her home in north London ( PA )

“We just said hello, waved to each other and smiled. She used to walk the dog every couple of days. She kept herself to herself, she wasn’t too sociable but kind, polite and well-mannered. The dog was fat and chubby and barked a lot.”

Detective Inspector Barry Hart, of Homicide Command, Specialist Crime North, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s loved ones who are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“We thank the local community for their patience as we continue to investigate this shocking crime. This arrest marks a significant step forward.

“There are several lines of enquiry ongoing, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of this incident. Locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our enquires.”