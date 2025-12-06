Urgent search for two men who entered river while fleeing police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An urgent search is underway for two men who entered the River Hull while fleeing from police.

Officers on patrol in Hull attempted to stop a vehicle being driven with a defective rear light for a routine check at around 8.25pm on Friday, according to Humberside Police.

Police were forced to engage in a short pursuit of the men after the vehicle failed to stop when requested. The officers followed the car into Charlotte Street, where it collided with a wall.

The men then fled on foot and are believed to have entered the River Hull nearby at approximately 8.30pm.

Several specialist search services have been deployed to locate the men, including the police, the Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue service and a specialist underwater search team.

open image in gallery The men are said to have crashed their vehicle into a wall in Charlotte Street before fleeing into the River Hull ( Google Maps )

Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth, who is leading the search, in a statement on Saturday: “Following reports of two men entering the water, a search was immediately launched to locate and identify them.

“We are extremely concerned for their welfare and are conducting extensive lines of enquiries in an attempt to identify and locate them. So far this has included searches by our patrol officers, the Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue service and our specialist underwater search team.”

The incident has led to an increased police presence in the area over the weekend as authorities continue to search for the men. The area where the men are said to have disappeared is near a local college and several local businesses.

“Residents and the local community can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the area over the weekend whilst the search continues and enquiries remain ongoing,” DI Crawforth continued.

“To help with these enquiries, I would ask anyone who believes they know who these men are or who thinks that someone they know went missing yesterday evening to contact us immediately.”

He added: “I would also urge anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries including any CCTV, doorbell footage or witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 461 of 5 December.”