Killers went straight to the pub after stabbing man 13 times in alleyway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two men who ordered pints of Guinness in a pub, minutes after stabbing another man, have been found guilty of murder.

David Walcott, 35, Rammon Mali, 33, and a third suspect, had chased Rijkaard Siafa, 22, into an alleyway by Surrey Street market in Croydon, south London, where he was stabbed at least 13 times, the Old Bailey was told.

The killing happened as stallholders at the historic fruit and vegetable market were packing up for the day, and cleaners were moving in, shortly before 6pm last April 12.

CCTV showed the defendants and Mr Siafa crossing paths at the junction of Surrey Street and Fellmongers Yard.

Mr Siafa turned back and ran into the yard, as the defendants reached into the waistband of their trousers and gave chase, jurors heard.

About 20 seconds later they emerged from the yard and Mr Siafa had been fatally stabbed.

The defendants and the third man then headed to The Spread Eagle pub and bought three pints of Guinness with a £20 note, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had said.

The men were asked to remove their hats, under house rules, and at 6.04pm, they got up and left without finishing their drinks, the court was told.

Meanwhile Mr Siafa was treated by emergency services at the scene, where he died at 6.28pm.

On his arrest later in south-west London, Walcott told police: “This is madness. How am I getting nicked for murder bro? You ain’t even got the right person,” adding: “I’m not a murderer bro, I didn’t kill nobody.”

Mali left the country four days after the killing and was arrested at Gatwick airport on his return last May 5.

Walcott, of Norbury, south London, and Mali, of Croydon, had denied being involved in the stabbing.

On Wednesday they were found guilty of murder and Walcott was also convicted of having an article with a blade or point.

The defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on a date to be fixed.

The third suspect, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, remains outstanding.