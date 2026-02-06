Three men jailed for £1.1m watch robbery that led manager to take his own life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been jailed for their involvement in a £1.1 million jewellery shop robbery plot in south-west London.

The incident tragically led to the manager taking his own life the following day.

Kyle Mehmet, 40, Michael Holmes, 35, and Mannix Pedro, 38, were found guilty of conspiring to rob over 70 high-value watches from 247 Kettles in Richmond on 25 May 2024.

During the raid, 27-year-old Oliver White, the store's manager, was tied up and put in a headlock.

Woolwich Crown Court on Friday sentenced Mehmet, of Rotherham, to 18 years, Holmes, of Sheffield, to 13 years, and Pedro, of Woking, to 20 years, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

During the men’s trials, jurors heard evidence of the detailed planning that conspirators had put into carrying out the robbery.

open image in gallery 247 Kettles in Richmond ( Google Street View )

That included stealing a getaway car, obtaining cloned licence plates, having a changeover car ready and waiting at an agreed location, and contacting the watch shop under the pretences of making a purchase.

In a state of distress, Mr White tried to transfer £14,000 in savings to his bosses after the theft, prosecutors said.

Jurors heard he did not see “the risk or bad in anyone” and “showed real enthusiasm for his work at Kettles”.

But Mr White told his girlfriend he had been accused by a man “of not putting up enough of a fight”.

Not long after transferring the cash, he went missing and stopped replying to texts or calls. His body was found by a friend in a wooded area.

open image in gallery Oliver White was found dead less than 24 hours after the robbery ( Instagram/247Kettles )

Paul Goddard, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The greed of these three men has had considerable, and tragic, consequences.

“Not only did the business they targeted suffer the loss of over one million pounds’ worth of stock, Oliver White, who was working at the premises, took his own life the following day as a direct result of the robbery.

“Our thoughts are with Oliver’s loved ones for the terrible loss they have suffered.

“Mannix Pedro was a key organiser of the robbery and afterwards helped to dispose of the haul.

“Meanwhile, Kyle Mehmet and another man carried the robbery out, stealing more than 70 watches and tying up Mr White, while Michael Holmes waited nearby.

“Mehmet, having made good his escape in a stolen car, then met with Pedro and Holmes, before they travelled together to Colchester.

“This was a complex and difficult case, but by carefully putting all of the evidence together, prosecutors were able to build a comprehensive picture of each defendant’s involvement and present a compelling case, ultimately leading to their convictions.”

