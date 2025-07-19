For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Chilling CCTV footage released by police shows the moment a masked gunman walked calmly into a crowded London park before shooting a 15-year-old boy in the chest.

The killer, wearing a dark cap and balaclava, had a handgun concealed in his jacket pocket as he strolled through the children’s play area at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove, where hundreds were celebrating at a family fun day.

He opened fire on Rene Graham before jumping the park fence and chasing another man on foot, while brandishing the gun in his left hand.

Police have released the shocking footage a year after the teenager’s murder as they appeal for information about the unsolved shooting at 7.20pm on 21 July last year.

open image in gallery New CCTV shows the moment a human entered a park before shooting Rene Graham, 15 ( PA Media )

Metropolitan Police detectives believe the answers sit within a small pocket of the west London community and some know the identity of the killer.

Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “The person responsible for Rene’s murder opened fire in a busy park where dozens of people, including very young children, were enjoying themselves.

“Officers have appealed to the local community on multiple occasions – we believe there are people sitting on the name of the person responsible.

“This person, who was willing to take the life of Rene and risk the lives of others, remains in your community. Now is the time to get in touch with us to give Rene’s family the peace they deserve. Our thoughts, remain as ever, with them.”

open image in gallery CCTV shows the moment the masked gunman walked calmly into the park before shooting Rene Graham, 15, in the chest in front of hundreds at a family fun day ( Metropolitan Police )

She said Rene’s family remain devastated by his death. A man in his 20s has recently been interviewed under caution over the murder but they are continuing to investigate all lines of enquiry.

In a heartbreaking appeal last year, the teenager’s mother Janay John-Francois, begged people who may know “anything at all – or witnessed anything” to come forward, saying “your bravery could be the key to bringing peace to a broken family”.

In a personal plea, she said: “Today is my son, but tomorrow could be one of yours. Please stand with me through the darkest of times.

“From the depths of my shattered heart I implore you to please come forward and help me find justice for my son Rene Graham.”

She added: “The emptiness and heartbreak, there are no words that can capture the agony of my loss.

“This is a grief so profound I would not wish it upon my worst enemy – I’ve lost everything, my world will never be the same.”

Four men – two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25 – were arrested on suspicion of murder last year but were released with no further action.

open image in gallery Police cordoned off the area near Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park, near Ladbroke Grove, following the shooting at a family fun day ( Rosie Shead/PA Wire )

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for the murder.

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: "Rene, was very sadly murdered last year in broad daylight with over two hundred people present.

“The significant and lasting impact on his family, friends, and the local community, cannot be underestimated and our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones.

“We believe someone who either witnessed the incident or knows of someone who was there on the day, will have information. No matter how insignificant they think it could be, it could help bring those responsible to justice. You can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously – we won’t ask for your name and are unable to identify your telephone number or IP address if you are reporting online.

“We don’t record calls, so once you have contacted our Charity there is no further involvement. Your information is passed anonymously on to the Police with no questions asked.

“Please do the right thing to find justice for Rene, who was only 15 years-old at the time of his death. Your information could make a real difference, and you may be eligible for a reward."

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Any information can be provided to police by calling 101 or messaging @MetCC on X, providing the reference CAD 6343/21Jul.