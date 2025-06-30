Reform UK councillor charged with assault after Pride event

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Reform UK councillor has been charged with assault and criminal damange following reports from a Pride event.

Amanda Clare, from Malpas, represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council; she is to appear before magistrates in Crewe on 8 August.

Cheshire Police attended reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride at 4.30pm on Saturday where they arrested a 54-year-old woman. Clare has since been charged with assault and criminal damage, after which she received bail.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers from Cheshire police have charged a woman following reports of an incident at an event in Winsford. At around 4.30pm on Saturday 28 June, police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride. Officers attended and arrested a 54-year-old woman.

“Amanda Clare, of Malpas, has since been charged with assault and criminal damage. Clare has been bailed and is next due to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Friday 8 August.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.”

The Independent has reached out to Cheshire West and Chester Council for comment.