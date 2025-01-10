For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A drink driver has been jailed over the death of a “selfless, caring, fun, hardworking” mother-of-four and lollipop lady.

Ashley Billing, 39, was sentenced to nine years in prison at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by driving while over the limit, while disqualified and being uninsured.

Mother-of-four Rebecca Ashmead, 49, died at the scene after being hit by Billing’s car on Kennedy Way, Yate, on 29 March 2023.

open image in gallery Ashley Billing, 39, was sentenced to nine years in prison at Bristol Crown Court ( Avon and Somerset Police )

Avon and Somerset Police officers found Ms Ashmead seriously injured among debris from the crash.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the mother-of-four was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford Focus failed to stop at the scene, but the force was able to trace it and find the owner.

After he was arrested, tests showed Billing, of Rossetti Road, Almondsbury, had been under the influence of alcohol while driving.

In addition to his jail sentence, which was reduced by three years due to his guilty pleas, Billing was banned from driving for 10 years.

Ms Ashmead, known to her loved ones as “Bex”, worked as a lollipop lady at her daughter's school and had previously been described as the "matriarch of an incredibly close family".

open image in gallery Mother-of-four Rebecca Ashmead, 49, died at the scene ( Avon and Somerset Police )

In a statement upon sentencing, the family added: “As a family, we are relieved the person responsible for taking our beloved mum and sister from us has finally been sentenced. While no amount of time in prison will ever change the fact that our lives have been utterly destroyed by his actions, we are grateful to have some semblance of closure.

“Bex was the most selfless, caring, fun, hardworking and supportive person and her loss has devastated all her family, friends and the wider community.

“We thank the police and CPS for their work on her case, and to everyone around us who has given support and kind words, while continuing to respect our much-needed privacy.

“We hope that this traumatic event may cause people to be aware of the potential impact of their own driving and consider taking a more active approach in preventing others from driving in situations where they may be impaired.”

Officer in the case Anthony Hall described the strength shown by Ms Ashmead’s family as “astounding”.

He added: “Anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs are putting themselves, other road users and pedestrians who are going about their day, at risk.

“Billing’s selfish actions that day took away a mother from her children and that is unforgiveable. I hope this sentence will serve as a reminder to for people to think twice before getting behind the wheel and will give Bex’s family some closure as the continue to come to terms with their loss.”