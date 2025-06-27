Body found in search for missing woman Reanne Coulson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police officers searching for missing Reanne Coulson have found a body, with a man also charged with murder.

The 34-year-old was last seen in Coventry in May, with her family becoming increasingly concerned she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

West Midlands Police said officers searching for Ms Coulson found a body in Binley Woods on Friday afternoon.

A force spokesman said formal identification will need to take place, but the family of Ms Coulson have been informed.

Mohammed Durnion was arrested as part of the investigation into her disappearance and has now been charged with murder.

The 42-year-old will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

open image in gallery Relatives of Reanne Coulson at Binley Woods, near Coventry (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A second man has also been charged with assisting an offender, police said.

Adam Moore, 38, from Coventry, will appear before the same court on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from the force’s major crime unit, said: “We’ve been focused on doing all we can to find Reanne and our thoughts remain with her family at this deeply distressing time.

“While formal identification still needs to take place, we do believe it is Reanne.

“We’ve charged a man with murder, and another for assisting an offender, but our inquiries to establish exactly what happened and why are ongoing.

“We’ll continue to update and support Reanne’s family.”

Ms Coulson’s older brother Ashley would like to thank the public for everything they have done to help find her, police said. He has asked that the family are left alone to grieve.

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or you can call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.