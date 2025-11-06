One arrested after boy injured in Reading college assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person has been arrested after a boy was injured in an assault at a college in Reading.

Armed police officers stormed Reading College on Kings Road in Berkshire on Thursday afternoon following the incident. Thames Valley Police said one person has been arrested after a boy sustained injuries, which they described as “non life-threatening”.

The force added searches are “ongoing” with armed officers present on the scene, and advised members of the public to avoid the area. A police helicopter is circling the area as searches continue, according to local media reports.

open image in gallery The boy is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition ( Police are at Reading College on King's Road in Reading )

An automated message on Reading College’s phone line said the student is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition. The message said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their family have been informed. The police have been notified and are present.

“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”

Witnesses told local media the college was on “lockdown”. It is believed to have since reopened with multiple police cars and officers still on the scene.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of an assault with injury in Kings Road, Reading.

“A boy has sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. Search activity is ongoing, supported by armed officers, and a visible police presence remains. We advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time while officers work swiftly to resolve the situation.

“We will provide an update when we are in a position to do so.”

In a later update, the force said: “We can confirm officers have made an arrest in connection with this incident. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

“Officers are still in the area, so if you’re worried or have any questions, please feel free to speak to them. Contrary to media reports, this incident has not been categorised as a major incident by the force.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...