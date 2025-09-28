Woman raped by group of men in churchyard

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a group of men in a churchyard.

Thames Valley Police said the incident took place at St Mary’s Church’s churchyard in Banbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The force is appealing for a specific witness - a woman they believed tried to help the victim - as well as anyone else with information or footage that could help.

It said the victim, a woman in her thirties, was raped by a group of men at St Mary’s Church’s churchyard and a surrounding area in the town centre.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said the force is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators of the “horrific crime” and said it was supporting the victim with specially trained officers.

He said: “I am making a public appeal to a specific witness, a woman, who we believe may have tried to help the victim. At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan. However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning. Therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.”

He asked potentially witnesses to check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage they may have from the area.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “There is a scenewatch in place at the church to enable us to carry our forensic examinations. We will also be conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support while we are in the area carrying out our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by speaking to an officer at the scene, calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation , where you can leave any footage from the area.

The investigation reference number is 43250495078.