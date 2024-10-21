Urgent manhunt for teenager after woman raped in children’s playground

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was raped in a children’s playground in Kent.

The woman was approached by four men in Toddler’s Cove playground, Canterbury at around 9.30pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

“A woman was initially approached by four unknown men,” the police said. “One of them assaulted the victim after the others had left the scene.”

The suspect was described as a white Eastern European male around 18 or 19-years-old.

He had tight black curly hair which covered his ears and was wearing a white tracksuit top and white bottoms, the force said. The statement added he carried a small white bag around his waist.

Two of the other men with him were white and of a similar age. The fourth man had darker skin and wore a green fleece and black trousers.

The statement added: “Police are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene and checks for CCTV opportunities.”

Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, have also been asked to check for any important footage.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward. If you have any information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/148836/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.