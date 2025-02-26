Human remains found in search for woman murdered 12 years ago by husband

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Detectives searching for the body of a woman who was murdered 12 years ago have discovered human remains.

Ahmed Al-Khatib, from Gorton, Greater Manchester, was convicted in 2014 of murdering his Syrian-born wife, Rania Alayed, who had gone missing the year before.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years imprisonment.

But the 25-year-old’s body was never found despite numerous searches.

Now officers from Greater Manchester Police say that after receiving new information, they have discovered human remains buried beside the A19 in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

They had been searching the area since Monday.

open image in gallery Ahmed Al-Khatib was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the murder of his wife, Rania ( PA )

The force said a scene would remain in place for the coming days as specialist officers carried out further work.

“While no official identification has taken place, we strongly suspect the remains are that of Rania,” they said.

Her family had been informed of the finding of remains and were being supported by specially trained officers. “They remain at the forefront of our minds,” the force said.

Al-Khatib had subjected Ms Alayed to years of physical and mental abuse, eventually forcing her to flee the family home to try to start a new life, Manchester Crown Court heard at his trial.

He believed she was becoming too westernised and became jealous when she enrolled at a local college and began studying English.

After the murder, as Al-Khatib drove his wife’s body away, his camper van developed mechanical trouble and he was forced to make a “split-second decision” and bury her by the side of the busy A19 near Thirsk, the court was told.

After the new discovery, Rania’s son, Yazan, speaking on behalf of his family, said: “The discovery of my mother’s remains more than a decade onwards has come as a surreal surprise to me and my family.

“At last, being able to provide a final resting place is all we have wanted for the last 11 years, to have the ability to lay down a few flowers for my mother is more than I can ask for from this world.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “More than a decade after her murder, we now strongly believe we have located Rania’s body and are finally able to provide closure to her family, who we know have endured so much pain and grief over the years.

“Rania’s family have always been kept informed following our searches over the last few years, and we are providing them updates as we get them following this most recent development.

“Her murder was utterly horrific and not knowing where her body is has inflicted further pain to all those who knew her. I hope that we are now able to finally reunite her with her family, where she belongs, so that they can give her a proper resting place.”