Woman banned from wearing wigs in shops after crime spree

A prolific thief has been banned from wearing wigs in shops as she was jailed for 36 weeks over a shoplifting spree.

Rachael Cole, aged 44, stole goods worth £964 from shops in Hook and Liphook in Hampshire between 10 November and 1 December.

The defendant, of Warren Close, in Whitehill, Hampshire, admitted four counts of theft at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

As well as the prison term, Cole was made subject to the criminal behaviour order, which prohibits her from wearing a hairpiece or face covering in a shop.

The measure was imposed after she wore a wig in an attempt to disguise herself as she stole seven bags of dog food from Sainsbury’s in Liphook.

She has also been banned from every Sainsbury’s and Tesco store in the UK, as well as the B&M store in Bordon.

open image in gallery Rachael Cole has been banned from wearing wigs in shops as she was jailed for 36 weeks for a shoplifting spree ( Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire )

Other restrictions imposed on Cole include placing any items for purchase in a basket or trolley as well as having to show she has the money to make payment if requested and to leave premises in Hampshire and Surrey if requested.

Inspector Matt Wake, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “Cole repeatedly and brazenly steals from local businesses, even going as far as to making a poor attempt at disguising herself with a wig to try and deceive police and shop owners.

“Once she’s served her prison sentence, she will face a number of very strict conditions that prohibit her behaviour.

“If she fails to comply, she will be arrested and brought before the courts once more.”