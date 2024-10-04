Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prisoners deny joint murder of inmate at HMP Fosse Way

The inmates pleaded not guilty at Leicester Crown Court to murdering Mahir Abdulrahman.

Sophie Robinson
Friday 04 October 2024 11:52
HMP Fosse Way in Leicester (Jacob King/PA)
HMP Fosse Way in Leicester (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

Three prisoners accused of murdering a fellow inmate have pleaded not guilty and will face trial next year.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, denied their charge of jointly murdering another inmate at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester.

The victim, Mahir Abdulrahman, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell at the category C prison on August 20 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Karim and Robinson both appeared via video link from HMP Leicester at Leicester Crown Court in front of Judge Timothy Spencer KC on Friday.

Smith appeared at the same court via video link from HMP Peterborough.

All three defendants spoke only to confirm their names and enter their pleas.

The judge told the defendants, who wore prison-issue grey clothing: “Gentlemen, I will set this case down for trial.

“You will all stand trial for murder in this court at a trial beginning on the 28th of April.”

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

