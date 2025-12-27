Police issue ‘do not approach’ warning after prisoner escapes jail on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are searching for a man who absconded from an open prison in Buckinghamshire on Christmas Day.

Mahad Elmi, 27, is now considered unlawfully at large after fleeing HMP Springhill, Thames Valley Police said.

Elmi absconded from the facility, located near the village of Grendon Underwood, overnight on Thursday into Boxing Day.

HMP Springhill is a Category D prison, housing over 300 inmates.

This classification, according to the Prison Service, denotes “minimal security” and permits eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence for work, education, or other resettlement activities.

Thames Valley Police said Elmi is a “black man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and has medium-length black hair, a beard and brown eyes”.

The force said he has links to south-west London.

“We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Mahad Elmi, who is unlawfully at large after leaving and not returning to HMP Springhill,” Detective Sergeant Matthew French, of Buckinghamshire’s Priority Crime Team, said.

“If you see Elmi, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where Elmi may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250653119.”