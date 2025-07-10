Prison staff fake checks on suicidal inmates as deaths soar, watchdog warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A prisons watchdog has warned of the “widespread falsification” of records claiming checks on suicidal inmates have been carried out.

A report from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) Adrian Usher found evidence that prison staff had lied over mandatory welfare checks for prisoners at risk of self-harm.

It comes as prisoner deaths have soared by 35 per cent year on year, with 486 deaths investigated by the ombudsman in 2024-2025, 100 of which were self-inflicted.

This includes 393 deaths in prison, up 106 compared to the previous year, and 73 deaths within 14 days of being released from custody.

There was also a 15 per cent increase in complaints from prisoners as widespread overcrowding puts the system “under strain”, the report found.

“I am concerned about the rise in complaints and deaths we have seen, and we are working closely with the services in remit to understand what the causes may be,” Mr Usher said.

The ombudsman’s report noted the prison population is getting older thanks to longer prison sentences and a significant rise in historic sexual offence convictions.

The report also identified systemic issues around falsified records, particularly relating to at-risk prisoners subject to Assessment, Care in Custody, and Teamwork (ACCT) monitoring.

It comes after checks of prison CCTV proved staff had lied about carrying out welfare checks on a prisoner who died.

open image in gallery The Prison Reform Trust said the findings were ‘shocking and unacceptable’ ( PA )

“This year, we have been disappointed to identify widespread falsification of records by staff, particularly relating to ACCT checks (intended to provide support to and monitoring of prisoners considered at risk of suicide and self-harm) and routine checks which also serve as an opportunity to check on prisoners’ welfare,” the report said.

“In one case, a review of CCTV on the wing where the prisoner died identified that staff had falsified his ACCT document, recording that they had conducted checks when they had not.”

As a result, the ombudsman recommended that staff who have been found to falsify records face disciplinary action.

The Prison Reform Trust said the findings were “shocking and unacceptable” as they called for urgent reform.

“The findings of the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman’s Annual Report are deeply troubling and highlight the urgent need for reform in our prison system,” chief executive Pia Sinha said.

“The 35 per cent increase in investigations following a death, particularly among older prisoners, is a stark reminder of the human cost of overcrowded prisons and systemic failings.

“The identification of widespread falsification of records, especially in monitoring prisoners at risk of suicide and self-harm, is shocking and unacceptable. ​It underscores the need to support staff with proper training and resources, but also to hold them accountable when standards are breached.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “While the majority of deaths are due to natural causes, we take each and every one very seriously and anyone found falsifying records faces disciplinary action and being referred to the police.

“We have also improved observation checks of those at risk of self-harm – ensuring CCTV is properly reviewed.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you