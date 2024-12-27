Prison officer arrested after reports she was filmed having sex with inmate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A prison officer has been arrested following allegations she was filmed having sex with an inmate.

Footage of the guard and male prisoner was shared with other inmates at HMP Five Wells, Northamptonshire, The Sun reported.

A spokesperson for the jail said: “A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

open image in gallery Five Wells is a Category C prison with a maximum capacity of 1,687, making it one of the largest prisons in the UK ( PA Archive )

A Northampton Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. This is a live investigation and, as such, we can make no further comment at this time.”

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough is a Category C prison with a maximum capacity of 1,687, making it one of the largest prisons in the UK. Run privately by operator G4S, it cost around £253,000,000 to build.

Earlier this year, prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.

A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside the jail.