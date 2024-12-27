Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prison officer arrested after reports she was filmed having sex with inmate

Footage of the guard and male prisoner was reportedly shared with prisoners at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire

Jabed Ahmed
Friday 27 December 2024 07:16 EST
HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire (PA Wire)

A prison officer has been arrested following allegations she was filmed having sex with an inmate.

Footage of the guard and male prisoner was shared with other inmates at HMP Five Wells, Northamptonshire, The Sun reported.

A spokesperson for the jail said: “A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

Five Wells is a Category C prison with a maximum capacity of 1,687, making it one of the largest prisons in the UK
Five Wells is a Category C prison with a maximum capacity of 1,687, making it one of the largest prisons in the UK (PA Archive)

A Northampton Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. This is a live investigation and, as such, we can make no further comment at this time.”

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough is a Category C prison with a maximum capacity of 1,687, making it one of the largest prisons in the UK. Run privately by operator G4S, it cost around £253,000,000 to build.

Earlier this year, prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.

A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside the jail.

