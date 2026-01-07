Murderer who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day arrested after week-long manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted murderer and a second prisoner who absconded from prison on New Year’s Day has been arrested, police have said.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, and Daniel Washbourne, 40, left HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire, between 5pm and 8pm on January 1.

Avon and Somerset Police said both Armstrong and Washbourne had been arrested on Wednesday.

Armstrong, who was convicted of murdering someone during a robbery in Warwickshire in 2009, was arrested by Warwickshire Police officers near Henley-in-Arden train station just before 12pm.

A member of the public had reported seeing Armstrong, who is now in police custody.

open image in gallery Following a sighting reported by a member of the public, the two men who escaped from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire have been caught ( Avon and Somerset Police )

Washbourne, who has previous convictions for violence against a person and false imprisonment, was arrested in Bristol city centre at about 1.30am.

He was initially taken to hospital after officers found him with pre-existing injuries but is also now in police custody, a police spokesman said.

open image in gallery Matthew Armstrong, 35, (front) and Daniel Washbourne, 40, remain at large (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The spokesman added: “Armstrong has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery, in connection with an incident in a village near Leyhill, which happened at around 6.45pm on Wednesday December 31, the night before he absconded from HMP Leyhill.

“A man had forced his way into a home and threatened the occupants before stealing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash.

“Following this incident, we’ve carried out a number of inquiries, including interviews with the victims and house-to-house inquiries, which have led to Armstrong being arrested on suspicion of committing this offence.”

A third man, Aaron Thomas, was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police in Bristol on Saturday 3 January. The 39-year-old has since been charged with escaping lawful custody. He appeared before the magistrates on Monday 5 January and is set to next appear at Bristol Crown Court in February.