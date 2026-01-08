Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man jailed for attempted murder is arrested after absconding from open prison

Kieran Cameron, 43, was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington on Tuesday evening

Sam Hall
Cheshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that Cameron was arrested in the Hulme area of Greater Manchester
Cheshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that Cameron was arrested in the Hulme area of Greater Manchester (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

An man jailed for attempted murder who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Kieran Cameron, 43, was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire, on Tuesday evening at 8.20pm.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for an attempted murder committed in Dorset in 2016.

Cheshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that Cameron was arrested in the Hulme area of Greater Manchester by officers from their Serious and Organised Crime unit.

The force had previously stated he has extensive connections to Manchester, Liverpool, and Dorset.

