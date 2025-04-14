Teenage girl’s rape in Primerose Hill parkland sparks Met Police investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 16-year-old girl was raped in Primrose Hill on Friday evening, with a police cordon in place across the weekend.

The teenager flagged down officers in Regents Park Road shortly before 11pm on Friday (11 April) and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

She is currently being supported by specialist police officers.

Over the weekend, a crime scene remained in place with pictures online showing officers combing the area for evidence.

No arrests have been made but police enquiries are ongoing.

A Royal Parks’ spokesperson, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of an incident involving a 16-year-old girl on Primrose Hill on Friday 11 April.

“Our thoughts are with her and her family. The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.”

During the summer months, Primrose Hill is usually closed to the public from 10pm on weekends and reopens at 6am in the morning.

It comes just two weeks after Scotland Yard announced it was disbanding the Royal Parks police team, which provides policing support to Hyde Park, St James’s Park, Kensington Gardens, Richmond Park, The Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill and Bushy Park.

The Met Police is axing 1,700 police and community support officers to plug a £260m hole in its budget.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan blamed the funding crisis on the previous Conservative government.

“The previous government chronically underfunded the Met,” he said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m announcing a record £1.16 billion annual investment in the police from City Hall.

“This historic increase will protect neighbourhood policing in our communities and significantly reduce the level of cuts the Met had been planning.”

Sir Sadiq said he was “under no illusions about the challenges ahead”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 8380/11APR.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.