Man charged with murder of 13-month-old baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with the murder of a 13-month-old boy in Blackpool and serious sexual and child cruelty offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27, 2023, to a report that a baby boy had been brought into the hospital unresponsive.

The baby boy, 13-month-old Preston Davey, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Jamie Varley, 36, will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey.

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, will also appear charged with allowing the death of a child.

Both defendants, of Chandlers Way in Grimsargh, are charged with cruelty and sexual assault offences.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Suzanne Llewellyn said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of two men in relation to the death of a 13-month-old boy in Blackpool.

“Jamie Varley, 36, of Grimsargh in Lancashire, has been charged with the murder of baby Preston Davey, in addition to a series of serious sexual and child cruelty offences.

“John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Grimsargh in Lancashire, has been charged with allowing the death of a child, in addition to child cruelty and sexual offences.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Lancashire Police following a detailed police investigation, to review the available evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

“We recognise the profoundly distressing nature of the alleged crimes – however we remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active, and they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”