Former teacher denies murder and sexual assault of baby boy he was adopting

A former high school teacher has denied the murder and sexual assault of a baby boy.

Jamie Varley, 36, appearing at Preston Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison, replied “not guilty” to 33 charges relating to 13-month-old Preston Davey.

He was in the process of adopting Preston with his co-accused, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, who denies four offences, and appeared at the same hearing, by video link from HMP Durham. Both men spoke only to confirm their identities and deny the charges.

Preston’s mother sat sobbing in the public gallery of the courtroom as the charges were read out.

Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said: “I can only imagine how challenging that was for Preston’s mother to hear. I’m sorry, but it does have to be done.”

Varley denies the murder and manslaughter of Preston on July 27 2023.

He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty and one count of grievous bodily harm.

And he denies 12 counts of taking an indecent photo of a child, two counts of making an indecent photo of a child and one count of distributing an indecent photo of a child.

open image in gallery A police investigation began after officers were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital ( Alamy/PA )

All the charges, involving still images and videos, relate to Preston Davey and are alleged to have occurred between March and July 2023.

He also denies seven counts of possession of extreme pornography, between 2017 and July 2023.

Varley is also jointly charged with McGowan-Fazakerley with one count of the sexual assault of Preston Davey, which he denies.

His co-accused pleaded not guilty to the same offence and also denies two counts of cruelty and one count of allowing the death of a child.

The hearing on Monday, lasting 45 minutes, dealt largely with administrative matters which cannot be reported ahead of a trial scheduled for April next year.

Judge Altham remanded both men, who lived in Grimsargh, near Preston, into custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on January 30 2026.

A police investigation first began after officers were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27 2023, after the baby was brought in unresponsive.

Preston was pronounced dead a short time later.

Varley was suspended as a teacher at South Shore Academy in Blackpool when he was arrested in 2023, the Cidari Multi Academy Trust, which now runs the school, said.