Former Premier League referee charged with making indecent video of child

Police said the charge relates to a video file recovered by officers in February

Rebecca Whittaker
Wednesday 10 September 2025 09:24 EDT
David Coote was charged on 12 August and will appear in court on Thursday
David Coote was charged on 12 August and will appear in court on Thursday (PA Wire)

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent video of a child.

The 43-year-old has been charged with the offence after an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers said the charge relates to a video file recovered by officers in February of this year.

Coote, of Collingham in Nottinghamshire, was charged on 12 August and is currently on conditional police bail.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

