Former Premier League referee charged with making indecent video of child

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent video of a child.

The 43-year-old has been charged with the offence after an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers said the charge relates to a video file recovered by officers in February of this year.

Coote, of Collingham in Nottinghamshire, was charged on 12 August and is currently on conditional police bail.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.