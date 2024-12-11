For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Detectives are investigating dozens of staff at Fujitsu and the Post Office for crimes including perjury and perverting the course of justice over the wrongful prosecutions of sub-postmasters.

A nationwide taskforce made up of 100 officers is carrying out an inquiry that is “unprecendented” in size as they probe more than 1.5 million documents over potential crimes linked to the scandal.

However, in a blow for victims seeking swift justice, trials may not take place until 2027. Final charging decisions will not be made until after the public inquiry publishes its final report into problems with the Horizon IT system, police have warned.

It is understood officers are looking at dozens of persons of interest who were involved in the wrongful prosecutions, including legal professionals. Three have been interviewed under caution so far since 2021, with the most recent in September, and more are expected to be questioned next year.

“We’re looking at significant number of individuals across Fujitsu, across the Post Office and the actions of people within the legal profession as well,” detective chief inspector Mick Norman, the senior investigating officer, said.

It is unclear if the persons of interest include senior executives at the Post Office and Fujitsu at this stage, but police said the actions of “prominent individuals” will be assessed as the investigation progresses.

open image in gallery Paula Vennells, former Chief Executive Officer of the Post Office, gave evidence at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry earlier this year ( REUTERS )

The probe is focussed on potential crimes of perjury and perverting the court of justice, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, although police said they will go “where the evidence takes us”.

The issue of corporate liability is “always in discussion”, they confirmed, although can have a higher evidential bar.

Commander Stephen Clayman, who is leading the probe called ‘Op Olympos’, said: “The sub-postmasters and their families are at the heart of this investigation and our goal is to try and secure justice for those affected by this shocking set of events, the impact of which cannot be underestimated.

“The scale of the task ahead is unprecedented and I am confident we have an excellent team in place, with the support of cutting-edge technology to strengthen our search for information and evidence in amongst the 1.5 million-plus documents obtained and which will grow.

“I do know that if you take into account Post Office criminal and private prosecutions, civil claims and contract withdrawals, there are potentially thousands of victims who we are working hard to identify and build our database so that we can ensure we reach as many affected individuals as possible.

“I cannot make promises that this will be a fast process. An investigation of this size must continue to be undertaken meticulously and methodically and will take time.

“However, I speak on behalf of our whole team when I say we will approach it with independence, precision and integrity.”

open image in gallery Sir Alan Bates is a former subpostmaster and a leading campaigner for victims of the British Post Office scandal, which was exposed in an ITV drama ( PA Wire )

No decision will be made over potential criminal charges until the public inquiry into the scandal has published its final report, and investigators have “thoroughly reviewed” its contents.

Closing statements will be heard in the inquiry on 16 and 17 December, but no firm timetable has yet been set for its final report.

More than 900 sub postmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government saying that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The scandal is one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Christopher Head, who was once Britain’s youngest postmaster before he was wrongly accused of theft due to issues with the Horizon system, believes the victims will never get “true closure” until those responsible are held to account.

In the meantime, he said it is essential that all receive financial redress so they can begin to rebuild their lives.

“It is vitally important that this happens so people can finally move forward and try to get that closure,” he told The Independent, adding that victims will relive the scandal day after day until it is resolved.

Responding to news about the length of the criminal probe, he continued: “I appreciate that it will take time, but that’s frustrating because, as we saw, the Post Office prosecuted people within weeks and months. But it is important that it is the right people and there is no shortcutting this process.”

open image in gallery Post Office CEO Nick Read arrives to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry in central London last month ( AFP via Getty Images )

Chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Emily Spurrell, said: “The severe and enduring impact on sub-postmasters has become increasingly clear as events have unfolded and the stories have emerged of some of those wrongfully prosecuted and convicted.

“Victims of the Horizon IT scandal exist in every part of the UK, innocent people whose lives have been ruined over a quarter of a century.

“Those who found themselves caught up in this through no fault of their own deserve justice and, as what is likely to be a lengthy police investigation scales up, they are entitled to be fully supported through it.”

She encouraged anyone affected to contact their local PCC for help accessing support services.

A portal has been set up where those with information can send details and documents here.