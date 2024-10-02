Ringleader of plot to smuggle £76m of cocaine into UK hidden in bananas jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The ringleader of a plot to smuggle £76 million of cocaine into Britain from Ecuador in consignments of bananas has been jailed for 20 years.

James Stevenson, 59, known as The Iceman, pleaded guilty mid-trial at the High Court in Glasgow to two charges – directing a serious criminal offence of importation of cocaine, and being involved in organised crime through production and supply of etizolam, known as street valium.

Stevenson and five other men were jailed at the same court on Wednesday for a total of 49 years.

Sentencing, Judge Lord Ericht said Stevenson had “directed a complex operation for the importation and supply of cocaine” and “played a leading role in manufacturing street valium”, with 13.5 million pills seized by police.

The court previously heard Border Force officers at the Port of Dover seized 18 consignments of bananas addressed to Glasgow Fruit Market between May and September 2020.

They contained cocaine with a purity of 73%, weighing almost a tonne and with a street value of £76 million.

Fruit market trader David Bilsland, 68, entered a guilty plea to a charge of agreeing to import cocaine and co-accused Paul Bowes, 53, pleaded guilty to being involved in organised crime linked to the production and supply of class C drug etizolam at a string of premises including the Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and in Rochester, Kent.

Both were sentenced to six years.

Vehicle recovery firm owner Lloyd Cross, 32, pleaded guilty to involvement in the plot before the trial and was also given a six-year sentence.

Stevenson’s stepson, Gerard Carbin, 44, and co-accused Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam. Carbin was sentenced to seven years, while McPhee was given a four-year prison sentence.

The plot was smashed by French law enforcement officers who infiltrated the encrypted EncroChat network in April 2020.

The court heard Stevenson and Bilsland, a trader at Glasgow Fruit Market, met at a hotel in Alicante, Spain, to discuss the plan on February 14, 2020, which was believed to be the first time the two men had met.

Messages suggested Cross and Stevenson met in a park to discuss plans in April 2020, while Bilsland arranged banana consignments and colluded with Cross to use their businesses to fund the importation of drugs, with recovery vehicles used to deliver and collect cash, the court heard.

The court was also told delivery was being arranged of more than 13 million street valium pills and during a raid in Rochester in June 2020, equipment capable of producing 258,000 pills per hour was discovered.

Stevenson was arrested, released and later fled to the Netherlands, but he was captured there in February 2022 and extradited after being named by the National Crime Agency as one of the UK’s most wanted men.

Stevenson and Carbin were both jailed in 2007 for money laundering, the court heard.

Sentencing Stevenson, Lord Ericht said: “Cash was provided by you to fund David Bilsland’s apparently legitimate business, removing Mr Bilsland from director and replacing him with a vulnerable individual without their knowledge.

“Messages show you discussing 1kg blocks and discussing appearance of legitimacy and the need to start sending dummy loads, and 18 consignments of bananas, of cocaine with purity not less than 73%.”

He said Stevenson also played a “leading role” in manufacturing etizolam, including at a manufacturing facility in Rochester.

Bilsland was told by the judge: “You met Stevenson in Spain and organised a consignment with port authorities and others,” while he told Carbin he had “significant involvement” in the etizolam scheme.

McPhee was told: “You agreed to take 2.5 million of etizolam pills and transport them. You delivered one million tablets, and another delivery Mr Carbin discussed with you was of five million. The delivery was not meant to be a one off.”

Sentencing Bowes, the judge said: “You had significant involvement in etizolam. You took delivery of 500,000 tablets”.

The judge described Cross’s role in the cocaine operation as “significant”.

During mitigation, Thomas Ross KC, defending Stevenson, said: “He knew exactly what he was doing and appreciates Your Lordship must pass a sentence that deters others.”

The court heard Bilsland, a life-long fruit trader who ran his father’s business and provided produce to hotels and celebrities, had planned to retire and had been seeking a buyer for his company within the community – but was contacted by a stranger and agreed to sell.

Defending Bilsland, Gary Allan KC said: “He realised beyond any doubt he had been involved in criminal enterprise at a meeting in Alicante where he learnt his fruit business was being used for the importation of drugs.

“He accepts he ought to have withdrawn from the scheme. He regrets he did not have strength of character to do so.”

Defending McPhee, Iain McSporran said the attraction for his defendant was “easy money”.

Donald Findlay KC, for Carbin, said: “Having met Mr Carbin I hope I can say he is a man who realises enough is enough.”

Defending Bowes, Bob Mitchell said: “He is particularly ashamed of the effect of all this on his family.”

John Scullion, defending Cross, said: “He has accepted full responsibility, his motivation was financial.”