Pontins owner charged with corporate manslaughter over death of grandmother

Pontins holiday parks’ parent company has been charged with corporate manslaughter after a grandmother died when a roof collapsed on guests at a bar.

Wendy Jones, 68, was among the 18 people who were injured at the resort in Somerset when part of a ceiling fell in February 2019, exposing live damaged electrics.

The 68-year-old was rushed to hospital along with five other people after a 40-metre section of structural ducting and ceiling collapsed inside the entertainment area at the Brean Sands site.

Ms Jones later died in August 2019.

Avon and Somerset Police, together with Somerset Council, investigated and referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last year.

open image in gallery A 40-metre section of structural ducting and ceiling collapsed inside the entertainment area at the Brean Sands site ( PA )

On Tuesday, the force said the CPS had authorised a charge of corporate manslaughter against Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, the parent company of Pontins.

Stephen Bennison, 58, of Farington, Lancashire, has been charged with failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Detective superintendent Roger Doxsey, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of Wendy Jones. We have updated them of the CPS’s charging decisions.

“This has been a complex investigation and we’re grateful for the support of Somerset Council and other partners to reach this stage.

“We would like to remind the public that every defendant in the UK is permitted to a fair trial. No commentary, materials or details should be published that could prejudice this court process while proceedings are ongoing.”

The defendants will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at the time that it had been called to reports of a section of ducting collapsing into the bar area of a building at the holiday park.

It said approximately 40 metres of structural ducting and ceiling sections had fallen, exposing live damaged electrics.

The Independent has approached the Britannia Hotels group, which owns Pontins holiday parks, for comment.