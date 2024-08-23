Two dogs detained by police after man attacked and killed in Birmingham garden

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two dogs have been caught by police after a hunt following the death of a man, who was found in the back garden of a property in Birmingham with bite mark injuries.

A 33-year-old man, who was looking after his brother’s dogs, was found dead in Hereford Close, Rubery, on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the man was attacked by at least one dog and that that contributed to his death.

Two dogs were seized by the force at the scene, and are both believed to be American bulldogs. The breeds of the other dogs are unknown.

The police had previously said there were “potentially” three dogs on the loose but have since confirmed they are not looking for any more animals.

During their search, which saw them deploy drones and dog units, they released an image of one of the dogs they were looking for, a brown dog with white markings.

Officers also carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage, with members of the public urged not to approach the dogs if they were found.