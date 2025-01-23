Southport victim’s mother fears graphic details could be used to fuel hatred

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother of a Southport victim has said she fears graphic details of her daughter’s murder could be “exploited” on social media platforms for “fuelling hatred”.

Jenny Stancombe, the mother of seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, urged restraint in reporting the details of the injuries she suffered at the hands of Axel Rudakubana.

Earlier on Thursday, police urged social media users not to post graphic details of the Southport victims’ injuries at the request of the families.

In a statement issued by her solicitor, Ms Stancombe said: “We feel strongly that the graphic details surrounding Elsie’s injuries serve no purpose other than to sensationalise a tragedy.

“If such information were reported, it would become a permanent part of public record.

“Should graphic details be publicised further, they are likely to be exploited on unregulated platforms such as X and TikTok, fuelling hatred and sensationalism while undermining Elsie’s dignity.

“This is something no family should have to endure.”

Alexandra da Silva Aguiar, mother of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, said she relives the circumstances of her death whenever there is fresh reporting – and publishing graphic details could “deepen” the family’s grief.

She said: “We want Alice’s image to remain one of innocence, her happy childhood, her love for school and her passion for dance.

“That’s who she was, that’s how everyone remembers her and we should paint a picture of her life, not her struggles.”

Bebe King’s mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said details of her six-year-old daughter’s injuries has a “profound impact”.

She went on: “We will always live our lives in the shadows of this heinous crime.

“We ask for calm and compassionate reporting to assist us in moving forward.

“Our children’s names have already been used to amplify the brutality of what occurred, generating shock and hatred.

“This has only compounded our grief and made our loss harder to bear.

“Bebe was full of joy, light and love, and it is this that should be her legacy.”

Merseyside Police issued the warning after a detailed account of how the attack unfolded was heard in public for the first time at Rudakubana’s sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

In a post on X, Merseyside Police said: “We are aware of social media posts online detailing the injuries sustained by the girls who died and those injured in the attack in Southport on 29 July 2024.

“The families of the little girls specifically asked that those details not be reported.

“The families of Bebe, Alice and Elsie and of all those affected in the tragedy have faced unimaginable grief and trauma in the months since the attacks, and do not need their suffering compounded by reckless posts on social media.

“Please do not post or share detailed accounts of the injuries they sustained. Thank you.”