Ex-police officer accused of sexual activity with boy, 14, in parked car

A student police officer engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy, a misconduct hearing heard.

PC Ahmad Shoaib, 38, was alleged to carried out the act with the boy, who was under the age of consent, while off-duty in his parked car in a public place on 29 April 2023.

He was found to be breach of the standard of discreditable conduct as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 at the hearing.

West Mercia Police said: “We were made aware of the incident after his arrest by West Midlands Police and he was suspended from West Mercia Police on 2 May 2023.”

Shoaib was released with no further action after investigating officers found insufficient evidence to charge him with a criminal offence.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “PC Shoaib was in the very early stages of his police training. I’m glad that this allegation came to light so quickly so that we were able to take action before he had the chance to work with the public.

“Cases like this undermine the trust the public have in us, which in turn undermines the hard work and dedication our officers show day-in and day-out.

“Officers like Shoaib have no place in our force and our commitment to removing them will continue.”

The 38-year-old is now banned from working for a UK police service in the future as he will be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List.