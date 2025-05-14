‘Highly dangerous’ cannabis shatter factory caused explosion that killed two

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An explosion that killed a seven-year-boy and a 35-year-old man was caused when butane gas ignited during the “highly dangerous” process of producing so-called cannabis shatter in a small flat, police have explained.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, who led the investigation into the blast which killed Archie York and Jason Laws, in Benwell, Newcastle, said anyone making shatter needed to “think again” before more lives are lost.

Mr Laws is believed to have been making the resin-like substance with Reece Galbraith, who was jailed on Wednesday, when they blew up the flat, killing himself and Archie, who was in the flat immediately above.

Ms Smith said: “Archie had his whole life ahead of him.

“His family were upstairs in that flat that that night, not knowing what was beneath them.”

The detective said: “It was utter carnage.”

She added: “Two people lost their lives that night.

“Archie was asleep on the sofa when the explosion happened.

“Jason was part of the production of that cannabis.

“Please, let this be a warning for anyone who wants to start doing this dangerous production of cannabis oil, to think again.”

Ms Smith said experts quickly ruled out a natural gas leak and searches of the debris established how the explosion was caused by a build up of the large quantities of butane gas used to make the shatter, which is also known as butane honey oil.

Ms Smith explained that this is a highly concentrated form of cannabis.

To make it, criminals wash over the cannabis flower with butane gas in a vacuum and it comes out as a liquid.

The liquid is then heated in an oven, to remove the butane smell and taste, before it is melted down again and mixed with gelatine, or sweets.

This is then put into moulds to make a toffee-like resin to sell on the streets, or the oil itself can be used in vapes, the detective explained.

The senior officer said: “It’s highly, highly dangerous.

“I urge anyone who even wants to think about doing this – either making it, producing it, selling it – to think again.

“Cannabis shatters lives, and it has in this instance.”

Ms Smith said: “What they were doing that night was so, so dangerous, with no respect for the community, for the people who lived around that area – total disregard for them to make money through cannabis.

“And I urge people, if they know of this happening in their community, they know that this is happening within their neighbourhoods, to contact the police or contact Crimestoppers.”

The officer urged the public to look out for anyone hoarding or discarding butane canisters, or going into properties with ovens, vacuums or odd-shaped equipment.

She said: “Now that we know what’s happened, I hope this is a stark reality check to anyone who is using cannabis or producing it, to stop and think about what you do.”

The senior officer said the incident had “a huge impact on that area, and I think probably a lasting impact on that area”.

Reece Galbraith was arrested in April last year for alleged possession of drugs and was under investigation when the explosion happened.

He was badly burned and went to hospital for a number of weeks, the detective said.

Asked if Galbraith understood the enormity of what he had done, Ms Smith said: “I really hope he does.

“Archie’s family will never be the same.

“The community in Benwell, and those people who have been displaced from their homes with nothing, will never be the same.”

Asked about Jason Laws’s involvement, she said: “Due to the evidence that we collated as part of the investigation, he would have been a suspect in this investigation if he had survived.”