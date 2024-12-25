Man, 39, shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 39-year-old was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve.

Police officers were called to an address in Fownhope Close at around 2pm after reports of a man in possession of a knife, and “significant concerns were raised” about the man’s safety.

A police negotiator was called and officers attempted to resolve the situation by engaging with the man over several hours, West Mercia Police said.

However their efforts failed and, at an around 7:40pm, the man was shot by armed police.

The 39-year-old, who was the only person at the address at the time, was pronounced dead just after 8pm.

Police said they were called to the address “after significant concerns were raised for the safety of a man who was in possession of a knife.”

They added: “A police negotiator responded, and attempts were made to resolve the situation by engaging with the man over several hours but, at approximately 7.40pm, a 39-year-old man was shot by armed police.

“Despite best efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead just after 8pm. No one else was in the address at the time.”

West Mercia Police have now referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which is normal procedure after a police shooting.

Assistant chief constable Grant Wills said: “This a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time.

“We do not underestimate the shock and concern this may cause the local community and I want to reassure residents that we are following all appropriate procedures, this included making an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory and right.

“We will support their investigation, which will include providing all information we hold, including body worn camera footage.”