For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police chiefs will be scrutinised in a once-in-a-generation review of how forces are led, the government has announced, after a string of scandals damaged public trust.

Former home secretary Lord David Blunkett, who has been appointed to chair the review, has said evidence is mounting that policing “culture must change”. His team will publish a major White Paper on police reform later this year.

The announcement of the Police Leadership Commission comes after policing has been mired in controversy in recent years, including a recent undercover investigation which captured Metropolitan Police officers at Charing Cross police station calling for immigrants to be shot.

Damning footage raised fresh questions about culture and standards at Britain’s biggest police force after officers were also filmed making sexualised comments, appearing to dismiss a rape complaint and bragging about the use of force on detainees.

Police corruption and standards have been under the spotlight since serving Met officer Wayne Couzens used his warrant card to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard, 33, in 2021.

open image in gallery Sarah Everard was abducted and murdered by a serving police officer ( PA Media )

A damning inquiry last year found there was nothing to stop another Couzens from hiding in plain sight in police ranks, warning he should never have been cleared to become an officer. Lady Elish Angiolini’s inquiry called for a radical overhaul of police vetting and recruitment after finding repeated failures to spot red flags.

The latest annual assessment by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Andy Cooke on the efficiency and effectiveness of policing underlined the importance of good leadership, while a series of damaging recent incidents has undermined public confidence.

The new commission, set up by the College of Policing with the support of the Home Office, will establish a “blueprint for police leadership” to increase trust and tackle a high turnover of police constables.

It comes after former Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley was yesterday charged with fraud and misconduct in public officer after allegedly lying about his military service. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.

Lord Blunkett said: “When communities believe police actions are fair and just, policing works. When that trust erodes, the entire system is at risk.

“Public institutions globally are facing declining trust and policing is not immune. The evidence is mounting that the culture must change.

“Digital crime grows more sophisticated by the day and violence against women and girls persists at alarming levels.

“These challenges demand exceptional leadership at every level and the Police Leadership Commission will examine what policing requires to ensure the service is equal to the demands of the future.

“It has never been more important to ensure that we can recruit, train and retain exceptional police leaders at all levels.

“The Commission will aim to offer a blueprint for police leadership that helps to ensure this vital public service is equal to the demands of the future, cuts crime and keeps the public safe.”

open image in gallery Crime and policing minister Sarah Jones said ‘when standards slip, confidence in the police falls’ ( Home Office/PA Wire )

Members of the commission also include former New York City Police chief Bill Bratton and the Commandant of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Major General Nick Cowley.

They will also examine the current entry routes into policing and consider potential alternative models to attract, fast-track and develop talent. It will also review the impact of police reforms to date and consider the balance between national and local programmes.

Policing minister Sarah Jones added: “Leaders at every level of policing shape the culture of their workforces. They set the expectations that all officers and staff follow – when standards slip, confidence in the police falls.

“As we embark on our ambitious plan to reform policing, we will ensure that forces have the leadership they need to fight crime, protect communities and make people safe. This review will be vital to that.”