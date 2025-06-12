Trial date set for man accused of murder of mother-of-three

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A trial date has been set for a 30-year-old man accused of the murder of a mother-of-three.

Police were called to Wadham Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, at 7.37am on June 5, following the discovery of the body of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy.

Charlie Jeans, of Southsea, has been charged with her murder and, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and top, appeared by videolink from HMP Lewes for a preliminary hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Judge Michael Bowes KC set the trial date for November 10 with a plea and trial preparation hearing for July 10.

He told the defendant: “Your trial is fixed for 10th November 2025, plea and trial preparation hearing is 10th July for which you will be produced and in the meantime you are remanded in custody.”

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail until September 9.

And two other men, a 32-year-old from Petersfield and a 32-year-old from Havant – who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have also been released on conditional bail until September 5.

In a tribute released through Hampshire Constabulary, Ms Murphy’s family said: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.”