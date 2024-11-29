Police driver who rammed cow will return to frontline duties

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A police officer who rammed a cow in a force vehicle will return to frontline duties after an investigation found the tactic was “both lawful and necessary”, Surrey Police has said.

The force was heavily criticised after footage went viral on social media in the summer, showing the 10-month-old calf loose in a residential street before a police car knocked her along the tarmac and then drove into her again, pinning her down.

Surrey Police previously said there had been reports of the animal, named Beau Lucy, running at people and damaging cars across Staines-Upon-Thames on the night of 14 June.

The force said a comprehensive probe, involving 250 pieces of video footage and 75 witness statements, found there was no cause for further action in either a criminal investigation or internal misconduct proceedings.

Deputy chief constable Nev Kemp said: “We appreciate the strength of feeling which remains in relation to this incident, which is why we committed to conducting a diligent and thorough investigation to determine whether any criminal offences had taken place in relation to the actions taken by Surrey Police on the night.

“This involved gathering substantial amounts of video evidence, as well as speaking to witnesses, and animal welfare specialists to help inform the senior investigating officer’s (SIO) decision-making. After investigating for five months, the SIO found that while there is necessary organisational learning in relation to how we handle loose livestock, no criminal offences were made out and therefore no further action should be taken against those who were involved.

“This determination was supported by the head of professional standards for Surrey Police who subsequently reviewed whether there was any potential misconduct. They determined a need for individual learning, but that no further action is taken in relation to misconduct. The driver of the vehicle will return to frontline duties in due course.”

