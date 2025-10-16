For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A motorist who weaved around traffic, drove through red lights, and dodged stingers in a police chase lasting half an hour has been jailed for 16 months.

Bryan Smith, 47, of no fixed address, drove on pavements, through several red lights and at speeds of 80mph in a 30mph limit before being stopped by officers in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said he admitted driving offences and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 9 October.

The force said Smith was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.

Pc Dan Hambin, of the roads policing unit, said: “Smith’s driving was amongst the most reckless and exceedingly dangerous I have ever seen and this sentence reflects that.

“Thanks to the skill of officers and the support of the police helicopter, he was stopped without any person coming to harm.

“Driving at the speed and the manner he did could have had serious consequences and this sentence protects the public from him.”

open image in gallery Bryan Smith drove on pavements, through several red lights and at speeds of 80mph in a 30mph limit before being stopped by officers in the Fishponds area of Bristol ( Avon and Somerset Police )

On 2 September, Pc Hambin was driving on Whitchurch Lane when he spotted a car which had been reported stolen a few days earlier and was being driven on cloned registration plates.

The officer activated the lights and siren on his car, with Smith failing to stop and driving off at speed instead.

Smith continued to drive around southern and central Bristol for 27 minutes, at times well above the speed limit, while being followed by specially trained officers and a National Police Service helicopter.

open image in gallery Police officers were able to stop Bryan Smith and smashed into his stolen car ( Avon and Somerset Police )

Officers used stingers to stop the car but Smith drove onto pavements and narrowly missed other vehicles to avoid them, police said.

He went through red lights on multiple occasions before hitting two vehicles belonging to members of the public, with his car then becoming stuck.

Officers attempting to arrest Smith spotted that he was still trying to drive off despite the collision, and used a taser to prevent the pursuit continuing.

open image in gallery Officers attempting to arrest Smith spotted that he was still trying to drive off despite the collision, and used a taser to prevent the pursuit continuing ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA )

Smith was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and dangerous driving.

Avon and Somerset Police said Smith pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court last month.