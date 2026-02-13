Police appeal for hero witness after woman sexually assaulted in Plymouth

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are searching for a witness as part of an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the assault took place at around 3am on 12 September 2025, and was reported last month.

The victim was dragged to the ground by a man who first engaged in conversation with her, then attempted to pull her top down on New George Street.

He then put his hand over her mouth, but the victim managed to scream, alerting a passerby, which caused the man to flee.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s, with tattoos on his forearms and wearing a black puffa style jacket.

The witness, a woman in her 20s called Sophia, gave the victim her jacket and walked her home, police said. She told the victim that she had just finished work.

A statement from the police said: “A woman was walking along New George Street in the city when she was approached by an unknown male.

“The suspect then engaged in conversation with the victim before attempting to pull her top down.

“He then followed the victim before dragging her to the ground and putting his hand over her mouth.

“The victim’s scream then alerted a female passerby which caused the suspect to flee.”

The assault was reported on 26 January, and officers are keen to speak with Sophia.

If you can help identify Sophia, or are the witness herself, please contact the police on 101 or via their website quoting 50260021188