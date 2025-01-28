Man in court charged with murdering university lecturer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a university lecturer.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, appeared before Truro Crown Court accused of killing Claire Chick, 48.

Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing.

The defendant did not enter any pleas to the two charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear before Plymouth Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Robert Linford, the honorary Recorder of Truro, told the defendant: “Mr Butler, your next court hearing will be March 3 when you will be produced to the crown court at Plymouth.

“The trial, if there is to be one, will be provisionally listed for July 14.

“You will remain in custody until further order. Thank-you for your attendance today.”

Emily Cook appeared for the prosecution, while Jason Beale represented Butler during the hearing.

Mr Beale made no application for bail on behalf of his client.

The judge urged members of the public not to share opinions about the case, particularly on social media.

He said this is due to “fear that this may potentially prejudice any potential trial”.

Judge Linford added that media reporting of the case should be “measured, accurate and responsible”.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously injured on West Hoe Road in Plymouth at 8.55pm on January 22.

She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud Family of Claire Chick

Ms Chick was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the next day.

Butler was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth, on Thursday.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

In a previous statement released by police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.

“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.

“She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won’t ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

“We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma’.

“We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them.

“She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”