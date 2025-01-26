Man, 53, charged with murder of university lecturer in Plymouth

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a university lecturer in Plymouth whose family have paid tribute to her as “the most beautiful lively soul”.

Police were called to West Hoe Road in Plymouth at 8.55pm on Wednesday after reports that a woman had been seriously injured.

Claire Chick, 48, was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the next day, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

open image in gallery A police officer stands outside a block of flats in Plymouth ( Matt Keeble/PA )

Paul Butler, of Stangray Avenue in Plymouth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said on Sunday.

Butler was located and arrested on Thursday in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth, where she was closely involved in developing nursing programmes in Europe, Africa and Asia, her colleagues said.

In a previous statement released by police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick. She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was. She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

open image in gallery Claire Chick’s family described her as ‘our glue and our go-to’ ( Facebook )

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won’t ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her. We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma’.

“We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them. She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”

Detective Inspector Rob Smith of Devon and Cornwall Police said on Sunday that specialist officers are in place to continue to provide support to Claire’s family.

He added: “Our investigation is ongoing, and I would like to thank the local community for their support whilst we have carried out our enquiries over the past few days.”

