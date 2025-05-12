Nine charged over fatal alleged acid attack on man in own home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nine people have appeared in court in connection with an alleged acid attack on a man in his own home.

Danny Cahalane, 38, was allegedly attacked in Lipson Road, Plymouth, on February 21 this year.

He died in hospital on May 3, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Seven men and two women made separate appearances at Plymouth Crown Court for a series of plea and trial preparation hearings.

Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 22, Jean Mukuna, 23, Isanah Sungum, 21, Ramarnee Bakas, 22, Arrone Mukuna, 24, and Brian Kalemba, 22, all of London, and Paris Wilson, 34, and Jenna Said, 39, both of Plymouth, have all been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Adedoja, Jean Mukuna, Ramarnee Bakas and Arrone Mukuna also each face a charge of conspiring to acquire, use or possess criminal property.

A ninth defendant, Israel Augustus, 25, from London, has been charged with applying a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or do grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, and drug offences.

All nine are accused of participating in the criminal activity of an organised crime group to kidnap and murder Mr Cahalane.

Jo Martin KC, prosecuting, told the court the indictment was being reviewed following the death of Mr Cahalane.

A further plea and trial preparation hearing will take place in early June.

A provisional trial date for May 2026 was fixed before a High Court judge at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Robert Linford remanded all the defendants into custody until the next hearing.

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Cahalane’s family said in a tribute: “As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with Danny’s passing.

“Danny was an outstanding father and son. Danny and his mum had so much love for each other.

“He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family we cherish his love and memories.”