Two people have been arrested after two children were killed in a crash in a residential cul-de-sac in Essex.

A boy and a girl died in the incident in Walthams Place in Pitsea, near Basildon, on Saturday at about 6.25pm.

Essex Police said the car failed to stop at the crash.

A man and a woman have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They are currently in custody.

Walthams Place is a small cul-de-sac lined with garages and homes.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening.

“Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time.

“Our officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police with incident number 931 of 1 February.