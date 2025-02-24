Piers Corbyn to face trial over pro-Palestine protest outside BBC building

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Piers Corbyn is set to face trial over his involvement in a pro-Palestine protest outside the BBC’s London headquarters.

Corbyn, 77, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, allegedly failed to move on when asked to do so by police during a rally in Westminster, central London, on January 18.

The Metropolitan Police had blocked plans by organisers to hold a march from Portland Place, near the headquarters of the BBC, because of its close proximity to a synagogue.

At a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Corbyn, of Southwark, south London, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The court heard Corbyn has previously pleaded not guilty and maintains he is not a part of the group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

He was granted unconditional bail and will face trial at the same court on July 22.